Woman shot multiple times in apparent murder-suicide in McAllen

Police said Monday that the man and woman killed in an apparent murder and suicide on North 10th Street on Friday were Mexican nationals involved in a domestic dispute.

The man and woman, identified in a police news release Monday as Jose Guadalupe Ocanas Cantu, 52, and Maria Candelaria Olveda-Moltalvo, 44, were found inside a residence in the 9400 block of North 10th Street on Friday.

McAllen police had responded to the residence at around 7:20 p.m. that evening due to a reported domestic disturbance which ended in what they suspect was a murder and suicide.

Authorities didn’t say who was suspected of the murder, but they did say that Ocanas Cantu was found with a single gunshot wound while Olveda-Moltalvo had “multiple gunshot wounds.”