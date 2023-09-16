McAllen police investigating Friday night murder-suicide

Only have a minute? Listen instead

McAllen police are investigating the suspected murder and suicide of a man and woman Friday evening.

Police responded to a residence in the 9400 block of North 10th Street at around 7:20 p.m. Friday, where the man and woman were found dead as a result of a shooting.

Citing the ongoing investigation, Lt. Joel Morales declined to say who was responsible for the murder and suicide, nor did he provide any identifiable information about the man and woman such as their names and ages, which are being withheld until their next of kin are notified.

He did say, however, that the “situation appears to be a domestic disturbance that resulted in a murder-suicide.”

Police are expected to provide more details at a later time.