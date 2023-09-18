Ex-CBP officer from Raymondville gets 12 years for drug trafficking

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A former Customs and Border Protection officer was sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison for trafficking drugs.

According to a news release, 51-year-old Juan Posas Jr. of Raymondville was convicted by a federal jury for trafficking cocaine and conspiracy on June 27.

U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvares ordered Posas to serve 12 years and five months in federal prison, to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

“At sentencing the Government pointed out Juan Posas knew the consequences of the actions he was taking,” the news release read.

“At trial, the jury heard that on June 6, 2022, Posas traveled from Raymondville to a Home Depot in Weslaco where he met with Alexis Soria-Soria, 25, a Mexican national illegally residing in the United States,” the release continued. “Soria then transferred a box containing approximately 20 kilograms of cocaine into Posas’ truck.”

Posas was recorded having conversations over the phone and planning the drug smuggling attempt.

Attorneys for Posas argued that Soria had approached him at the parking lot and offered free fruit before placing a box of fruit in his car. Posas claimed that he did not check the contents of the box, but the jury was not convinced and found him guilty.

Posas remains in custody pending a transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility at a yet to be determined date in the near future.

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jongwoo Chung and Jose A. Garcia prosecuted the case.