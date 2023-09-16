Only have a minute? Listen instead

If you’re looking for a way to scare up some seasonal fun in Mercedes, look no further.

The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo will be hosting its third annual Terror on Texas Avenue where ghouls, goblins, vampires and other creatures of the night can gather around for a frightening good time.

This year’s festival will kick off Thursday, Oct. 26, and run until Sunday, Oct. 29.

The four-day event will include family friendly activities such as carnival rides, an arachnophobia experience, a pumpkin patch, a scarecrow row, hayrides, a spooky play area for kids, shopping boutiques, and of course, its annual haunted house that will feature new scares.

All attendees are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes to really get in the spooky season spirit.

Those who dress up will have the opportunity to compete in the costume contest, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 28.

The first day of the festival will include the Mercedes Police Department’s National Night Out from 4 to 10 p.m., where guests can participate in various games and activities. Throughout the event, attendees can also enjoy a performance from Rustie Rose, a local Tejano and country music artist.

Admission on Friday and Saturday for children 2 years old and younger will be free, while tickets for those 3 to 12 years old will be $5, and $10 for those 13 and older.

Each day of the event, the first 100 kids will receive a free trick-or-treat bag filled with candy.

The haunted house will only be open from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

All-you-can-ride bracelets for the carnival will be priced at $15 on Thursday and $25 Friday through Sunday.

Parking for the event will be free.

For more information about the event, visit rgvls.com.