25-year-old Valley man accused of pressuring 10-year-old to send nude images

A 25-year-old man is facing charges of pressuring a 10-year-old girl to send nude images and videos of herself, and attempting to meet with her, law enforcement authorities said in a Sept. 13 criminal complaint.

The Edinburg Police Department referred the case to Homeland Security Investigations on Aug. 7 regarding communications between the girl and Miguel E. Gonzalez.

Authorities said in a complaint the two communicated through iMessage and Snapchat.

Throughout the messages, they also found a screenshot of a Snapchat username that authorities later identified as Miguel.

During their investigation, authorities said they searched the girl’s phone and found messages from June 8 through 9 between her and Gonzalez, 25, whom she only knew as Miguel, where he asked her for nude images of her body, including her private areas.

After she sent him those images he continued to engage in a sexually explicit conversation, the complaint stated.

He later asked her to meet him in person to which she declined, saying that her mother would not let her since he is 20 years old, authorities said in the complaint, adding that Gonzalez then instructed the girl to lie and claim that he was her age.

The girl, who HSI interviewed on Aug. 14, was able to identify Gonzalez as the messenger after authorities showed her his driver’s license photo.

She told authorities that she had previously told Gonzalez that she was 10 years old and he continued to ask for explicit images of her whole body, according to the affidavit.