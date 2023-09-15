McAllen state Rep. Guerra seeks eighth term

Only have a minute? Listen instead

State Rep. R.D. “Bobby” Guerra, D-McAllen, will be seeking his eighth term as a Texas state representative.

In a news release, Guerra announced his reelection campaign for Texas House District 41.

“For more than a decade, Representative Guerra’s priorities have remained constant: good jobs, strong infrastructure, access to affordable health care, and quality education for our children from pre-kindergarten through college and beyond,” the news release read.

Guerra was previously appointed as chairman of the Resolutions Calendars Committee, vice chairman of Environmental Regulation Committee and served as a member with significant seniority on the Energy Resources Committee during the last legislative session.

“As the son of a former county judge and public school teacher, and a proud product of the Valley, I am especially driven by a heartfelt duty to stand up for our families,” Guerra said in the news release. “I am deeply honored to have served this district for more than 10 years.”

He said trust placed in him by the community is a privilege he takes seriously.

“I will fight for our shared values and continue delivering results that positively impact the lives of every individual in our district. Together, we will continue to build a prosperous future for our community,” Guerra said.