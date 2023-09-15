Judge Ysmael Fonseca announces candidacy for 13th Court of Appeals

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Judge Ysmael Fonseca of the 476th state District Court has officially announced his campaign for Place 4 on the 13th Court of Appeals.

Fonseca had previously served on the 464th state District Court before being appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the newly created 476th state District Court on March 15 of this year.

“With the support of my family, I am proud to announce my candidacy to be your next Justice of the 13th Court of Appeals,” Fonseca said in a news release. “I have a record of ruling fairly and impartially and adhering to the laws of the United States and the great state of Texas. Join me on this journey to November 2024.”

He graduated with honors from the University of Notre Dame in 2003 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, as well as the Notre Dame School of Law in 2009 with a Juris Doctor degree.

He is married to his wife Alejandra and has three children.