Elida Reyna y Avante headline San Benito’s South Texas Music Festival

SAN BENITO — The stars are lining up for the South Texas Music Festival.
Elida Reyna y Avante, the Latin Grammy Award-winning Tejano band, is headlining the event set for Sept. 23 at W.H. Heavin Memorial Park.
Setting the stage, Ricardo Castillon y La Diferencia, a Texas-based group, will perform its brand of Tejano music along with Grammy Award-winning accordionist Rick Fuentes and Grupo Azido, a local band.
A special performance by Mariachi Sol Azteca will kick off the festival.
Gates open at 4 p.m., with tickets priced at $5, while the festival is free to children 10 and under.
“In addition to the outstanding musical lineup, this year’s festival will also feature a cultural heritage tent that will pay homage to conjunto music, which was born in San Benito,” organizers stated in a press release.
“Plenty of food and beverage vendors will be on site along with several fun activities for the children.”
For more information, visit www.StaySanBenito.com.