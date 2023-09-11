Robbery suspect shot by McAllen police identified

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The McAllen Police Department has identified the man shot by police Saturday morning.

In a Monday afternoon update, police said the robbery suspect was identified as Jorge Pantoja through Department of Homeland Security biometrics.

“He remains hospitalized under medical care,” the release stated.

Police did not disclose his condition.

McAllen police officer Miguel Ortega shot Pantoja at a Stripes in the 4600 block of South 23rd Street at approximately 1:29 a.m.

Lt. Joel Morales said on Saturday that the convenience store was in the process of being robbed.

Less than 10 minutes earlier, an employee at a Stripes located in the 5700 block of South 10th Street in McAllen reported that a person — now identified as Pantoja — robbed the store and threatened to kill the person with a gun.

The individual fled in a black SUV, which was spotted at the second Stripes prior to the shooting.

The original news release said that Ortega, the officer, fired his weapon after the man exited the Stripes and “raised his weapon.”

