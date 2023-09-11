Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco Achieves 5 Stars in Medicare Ratings

Knapp is the only hospital in the Valley to receive 5 stars; reflects high level of healthcare provided by Knapp physicians and employees for Valley patients

Weslaco – Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, a member of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, is the only hospital in the Rio Grande Valley to receive a 5-star rating in the latest hospital ratings report from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The 5-star rating is the highest possible rating (on a scale of one to five) — and reflects exceptional quality care being provided to South Texas patients by physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals at Knapp Medical Center.

The award-winning care and dedication of physicians and employees at Knapp Medical Center also recently resulted in the hospital being awarded an “A” for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, a national healthcare organization.

The overall star rating for the CMS ratings is determined by how well a hospital performs across different areas of quality — such as treating heart attacks and pneumonia, readmission rates, and safety of care.

Rene Lopez, Chief Executive Officer at Knapp Medical Center, said Knapp’s 5-star rating is a testament to the work of employees and physicians — who are dedicated to providing the highest-quality healthcare to residents of the Valley, every patient, every time.

“The 5-star rating Knapp Medical Center has received from CMS indicates the level of commitment our employees have in ensuring our patients receive the best healthcare experience possible,” Mr. Lopez said. “By treating each one of our patients with personalized attention and specialized care, our clinical and non-clinical staff prove each and every day that we are here to care for our community and that we are prepared to meet their healthcare needs.”

“Knapp Medical Center is dedicated to a continual pursuit of excellence and that is reflected in this tremendous accomplishment,” Mr. Lopez added.

Anna Hinojosa, Chief Nursing Officer for Knapp Medical Center, said Knapp’s outstanding rating is demonstrable proof that patients at the Weslaco hospital are receiving excellent care — and is an important tool for local residents to recognize when they weigh their healthcare options.

“Knapp Medical Center’s clinical team works consistently to pursue the highest standards for clinical excellence — and we are extremely proud of this achievement,” Ms. Hinojosa added. “We at Knapp Medical Center remain committed to the pursuit of patient-centered excellence in all that we do.”

Nation-wide, out of 3,076 hospitals, only 483 hospitals achieved the highest rating in the federal government’s “Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings”. This places Knapp Medical Center among the top 16% of hospitals in the nation.

In fact, Knapp was one of only two facilities in all of South Texas – including San Antonio — to receive the 5-star rating.

Several other Prime Healthcare hospitals also did very well in the star ratings, including Knapp’s sister hospitals, Harlingen Medical Center and Mission Regional Medical Center, who achieved 4-star ratings.

The hospital star ratings are available to the public on the “Hospital Compare” website (https://www.medicare.gov/care-compare/?redirect=true&providerType=Hospital).

Knapp Medical Center is an award-winning, not-for-profit hospital in Weslaco, Texas. With 227 beds, the community hospital specializes in emergency care, orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, wound care, surgery, cardiology, gastroenterology, critical care, and interventional radiology. Knapp serves as the only acute care hospital in the Mid-Valley area, as well as Weslaco’s only Advanced Primary Stroke Center and Level II Newborn Nursery. For more information, please call 956-968-8567 or visit www.KnappMed.org.