McAllen woman, Alton man accused of beating death

An Alton man and a McAllen woman will have their initial charges of aggravated assault enhanced to murder after they allegedly beat a man to death, according to police.

Jesus Bernal, 43, and 36-year-old Amy Villanueva were originally arrested on one charge of aggravated assault, but that charge has now been enhanced due to the death of 45-year-old Roman Andres Meza.

According to a press release from the Alton Police Department, on Monday, at approximately 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man at 915 North Oak Street.

Upon arrival, officers found Meza on the ground in front of a property near the roadway.

Alton investigators were able to determine that two individuals, later identified as Bernal and Villanueva, assaulted Meza, according to the press release.

Bernal and Villanueva were apprehended without incident.

However, on Wednesday, at 6:45 p.m., Meza was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Jason Pena, who also ordered an autopsy.

“The aggravated assault charges will be enhanced to murder for Jesus Bernal and Amy Villanueva who are both still in custody at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center,” the press release said.

They are both currently being held on a $500,000 bond apiece, jail records show.

Alton Police Chief Mark Perez thanked his staff for their diligent effort and Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra for providing him with resources during the investigation.

“This is yet another example of how information sharing and collaboration is an effective tool in combating the criminal element,” Perez said.