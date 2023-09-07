Lou Diamond Phillips to join Valente Rodriguez at Edinburg film festival

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Lou Diamond Phillips, best known for his roles as Richie Valens in “La Bamba” and Chavez in the “Young Guns” movies, will be co-hosting this year’s South Texas International Film Festival alongside Valente Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is a Weslaco native who played Ernie Cardenas alongside George Lopez in his sitcom that ran for six seasons, in addition to “McFarland, USA,” “The Mentalist,” and in “Bound By Honor” (otherwise known as “Blood In, Blood Out”).

This city of Edinburg is hosting the annual film festival, which celebrates and promotes visual arts locally, from Sept. 14 to 16.

Throughout the festival, filmmakers from around the world showcase their work in various categories including RGV film, short film, feature length film, documentary film, music video, animated film and student film.

Before the event commences the city will be hosting pre-festival showcase screenings on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Edinburg Municipal Park on 714 S. Raul Longoria Road. That’s also where the event will be held on Sept. 14.

The screenings will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a showing of Robert Rodriguez’s 1992 film “El Mariachi,” followed by a Q&A session with Carlos Gallardo.

The pre-festivities will end with a screening of “Where the Dead Go” at 9:30 p.m. followed by a Q&A session with director Alberto G. Rodriguez and executive director Carlos Gallardo.

The event will then be held Sept. 15 and 16 at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance on 118 Paseo Del Prado in Edinburg.

Although registration for the festival competitions has closed the event is still open to the public. Attendees can meet the filmmakers and even participate in a Q&A session as well as other activities, including workshops, panels and presentations that focus on the art of cinema.

To view the schedule for this year’s festival visit stxiff.com.