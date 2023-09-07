Free microchip clinic planned in McAllen for Sept. 23

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Palm Valley Animal Society is partnering with the city of McAllen to host a free microchip clinic for pets of McAllen residents.

The drive-thru clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23 at the McAllen City Hall parking lot, which is located at 1300 W. Houston Ave.

Those who attend the clinic must bring proof of residence such as a driver’s license or utility bill. All pets must be at least six weeks old.

For Nancy Treviño, director of McAllen’s environmental health and code enforcement, microchipping allows pets to be easily identified if ever missing which will reduce the number of lost pets at animal shelters.

“This is a great opportunity to help our community in the event their pet is ever lost,” Treviño said.