Edinburg man charged in drunk driving crash gets $350K in bonds

Only have a minute? Listen instead

An 18-year-old Edinburg has received $350,000 in bonds on charges related to an alleged drunk driving crash that happened at an intersection early Sunday morning.

In a news release, authorities said Pablo De Leon Jr. is charged with three counts of intoxication assault and a count of evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

The crash happened at around 4:14 a.m. after an Edinburg police officer spotted a black GMC Sierra driving recklessly in the area of Jackson Road and Freddy Gonzalez Drive.

According to police, the driver, later identified as De Leon, fled and ran a red light at the intersection of University Drive and Jackson Road before crashing into a white Nissan Rogue, which was occupied by three women.

“All three females sustained serious injuries and were transported to DHR for treatment,” the release stated.

Police said De Leon appeared intoxicated and was arrested.

The women who were hurt remain hospitalized but are in stable condition.