RGV’s renowned fashion designer announces engagement to Broadway actor

McAllen played host to a marriage proposal that will see the unification of an award-winning actor and a rising star in the fashion industry.

Grammy award-winning singer Zachary James, who’s also an actor on TV and on Broadway, flew to McAllen on Monday to propose to local fashion designer Manuel Tiscareño of Tiscareño Bridal Couture at the flagship Tiscareño showroom on Main Street.

James made the trip to McAllen on his day off from performances of “A Little Night Music” at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in Colorado.

The couple announced their engagement via email and their personal Instagram accounts.

According to their announcement, the two met at a Valentine’s Day fashion industry party in New York City after Tiscareño had seen James on stage starring in “Akhnaten” at The Metropolitan Opera.

Tiscareño’s name has echoed through the world of fashion since one of his gowns was worn by internet personality Gabriela Berlingeri with Bad Bunny in the music video for his song, “Tití me Preguntó.”

His designs have been featured in Vogue, Marie Claire, Women’s Wear Daily and Harper’s Bazaar and have been spotted on multiple red carpets across the globe.

Tiscareño’s Spring 2024 couture collections will be shown at New York Fashion Week on Sunday, as well as at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30 with a special command encore runway show through the streets of Zacatecas, Mexico in November.

James won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording and was recently named the 2010-20 BroadwayWorld Vocalist of the Decade.

He has starred on Broadway and at opera houses and theaters around the world. He has also appeared on television shows including “30 Rock,” “Law & Order,” “The Blacklist,” “Murphy Brown,” “Succession” and “Saturday Night Live.”