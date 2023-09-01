Past president of Ukrainian Rotary Club visits Harlingen

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN – There were hugs and smiles, words of encouragement, gestures of endearment and strength and knowledge of victory as the four Marine Military Academy cadets greeted a fellow Ukrainian.

This fellow Ukrainian was Natalia Dolinska, past president of the Rotary Club Lviv International, Ukraine, who was the guest speaker at Friday’s monthly meeting of the Rotary Club of Harlingen.

Dolinska was there to give a detailed description complete with visuals, photos and info boxes documenting how aid from the United States and across the world had been used to support her country in the midst of the Russian invasion which began last year.

“Thank you, all the citizens of the United States of America which has been supporting us from the very beginning,” Dolinska said. “On the other side of the world you’ve got a lot of people that are grateful to you and would like to welcome you as soon as the victory strikes in our land.”

Everyone applauded with gratitude for her gracious acknowledgments and in admiration for her powerful presence. Especially thankful for her presence were four young men from Ukraine who are currently cadets at MMA.

The moment Dolinska entered the large room at the Harlingen Convention Center, they eagerly arose from their table and went to meet her. She took a pause at that moment from the official courtesies of her hosts and spoke warmly with the young men. There were generous embraces and conversation in Ukrainian, and that native language provided a deeper moment of intimacy and solidarity between them.

Before she arrived, the cadets in their sharp MMA uniforms moved about with a mature dignity that would have set them apart even if they had not been in uniform. Their faces and movements told it all; their struggles had at once bruised them and empowered them.

One stood to speak for them.

“First of all, it’s a pleasure to be here,” said Tymur Podkovyrov, 18, the oldest of the group.

“My country got invaded by Russia 24 February 2022,” he said. “My past life got destroyed, and I was lucky to come here.”

Tymur hails from Dnipro, an attractive and historic city situated on the Dnieper River in the eastern part of the country. Sources say it is the country’s third largest city or that it is the fourth largest city. Either way, it is certainly an important city with many glorious museums and cathedrals and a large synagogue.

The Russian invaders made the city a tragic target of its bombardments and news stories abounded of the tragedies there. Three airstrikes near a kindergarten and an apartment building killed at least one individual, and missiles fired on the airport destroyed the runway and damaged the terminal.

Yes, Tymur is lucky.

“There was a program created called UGU – Ukrainian Global University – right after the war started,” he said. “I was able to come and finish my studies. I never thought I would be thousands of miles from home.”

He’s taken up a leadership role among the other cadets from Ukraine, and he hopes to study finance and help rebuild Ukraine’s economy.

Dolinska told the audience about the 120 trucks and the 700 tons of medical aid, food and equipment from throughout Europe. She spoke about 5 million euros in aid, the 12,000 individual first aid kits and the fire engines and other vehicles delivered by Rotary organizations around the world.

And she spoke of the shock of a Russian invasion for which she had no warning.

She glanced toward the Tymur and the other cadets and asked, “I don’t think any of your parents thought a war was coming, right?” to which Tymur shook his head and the other boys maintained stoic expressions and remained silent and reflective.

Dolinska continued.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “It was early in the morning, it was 4 a.m. I started getting some telephone calls that woke me up. I couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe it, the first couple of weeks I couldn’t believe that it’s not a dream, it’s something that is really happening.”

She was pleased afterwards with the reception of the people at the meeting.

“I just love everything about being here,” Dolinska said. “I am so grateful to these people for inviting me here and hosting me.”

Attendees appreciated her too.

“The thing which stood out in my mind was how engaged Rotary is with humanitarian aid,” said Victor Leal, Rotary member.

“To me the presentation was about what has been done, shipping fire trucks, first aid, and just needs of daily life,” he said. “I thought it was interesting how these basements have been made into places for children where life can be something like normal.”

Chris Boswell found it inspirational.

“It shows how volunteers like Rotarians can make a huge impact in improving things even during war,” he said.

At the end of the presentation, everyone joined hands and sang a poignant song so fitting to the moment, and indeed so many circumstances in so many places.

“Let there be peace on Earth, the peace that was meant to be.”