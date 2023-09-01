McAllen chamber names Elizabeth Suarez, city’s aviation director, as new CEO

Only have a minute? Listen instead

There’s a new CEO in town.

Elizabeth Suarez has been named the chief executive officer of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce following a unanimous vote from board members.

One could say Suarez earned her wings as the aviation director for the city and, in fact, was credited with being integral in the completion of the $26 million expansion of the McAllen International Airport in 2015.

Her time in aviation also landed what the chamber termed “key achievements,” such as 42.4% revenue growth for the airport and helping secure more than $66 million in FAA grants, as well as “record airport traffic in 2022” in the shape of 875,899 passengers.

“Under her direction, McAllen International Airport has maintained the majority of the Rio Grande Valley’s market share,” a chamber news release stated Friday. “McAllen International Airport is also the “ninth busiest commercial airport in Texas.”

Chair-elect Jim Darling heaped on more praise.

“We are excited to welcome Elizabeth to the Chamber of Commerce,” Darling said in a statement. “We believe her strategic vision, strong business acumen, her commitment to fostering opportunities of growth, and her experience in international relations, make her a solid fit for the important work of leading our chamber.”

She’s worked for the city in various other capacities, mainly in transportation and was a part of the team that completed construction projects for the downtown parking garage at $9 million in 2009, in addition to the near-$5 million intermodal transit terminal construction in 2001.

Suarez also established “the Metro McAllen Department in 2004 and the Transit Department in 2000,” according to the chamber.

“Elizabeth’s extensive experience, her effective leadership, and her deep roots in the community, make her an ideal candidate to lead our organization,” Chamber board Chair Stephan Wingert said in a statement.

Beginning work in October, Suarez expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as CEO for the chamber.

“I want to thank the McAllen Chamber of Commerce board for their vote of confidence in me,” Suarez stated. “I look forward to working alongside the chamber board and team, city of McAllen leaders, and all chamber partners to prioritize membership development, tourism, business retention, government relations and advocacy to ensure that McAllen continues to be a successful, vibrant, and booming community for all.”

Beginning her career with the city in the year 2000, Suarez brings to the table experience in the public and private sectors after working in international government relations and corporate partnerships.

Specifically, Suarez “has participated in multiple international aviation and economic development forums both in the United States and in Mexico, and Central America,” the chamber’s release stated.

“The city of McAllen is proud to see her step into a new role, where she will continue to impact our community, and contribute to the growth of our great city,” Mayor Javier Villalobos said in the release.

City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez added: “Elizabeth’s departure is a loss for the city of McAllen, but it is a win for our community.

“Her impact to our organization, from enhanced transportation service to expanding economic, cultural, business or service outreach is unparalleled. She is deserving of this opportunity and I look forward to working closely with her in this new role.”

Her hiring comes after now-former president and CEO Josh Mejia resigned from the chamber on Aug. 14.

Mejia had previously worked for the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation before taking on the role as the McAllen chamber’s chief executive officer in 2022, which followed Steve Ahlenius’ resignation as CEO in October 2021 after 24 years at the helm.

McAllen Chamber of Commerce board Chair Stephan Wingert also serves as the publisher and regional vice president of AIM Media Texas publications The Monitor, Valley Morning Star and The Brownsville Herald, and had no direct or indirect influence in reporting or publishing this story.