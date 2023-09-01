McDonald’s manager in Alamo wins coveted Ray Kroc Award and $10,000

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Cristina Azua, a McDonald’s manager in Alamo, has been officially recognized by the franchise as a top performing manager after being awarded the Ray Kroc Award.

Raymond “Ray” Kroc purchased the business from the McDonald’s brothers in 1961 and is credited with achieving global success for the brand that’s now recognizable nearly everywhere in the world.

Azua, the manager of the McDonald’s at 1018 W. Frontage Road was among 395 managers from 70 markets globally to receive the recognition. Those who receive the award get a cash prize, a trophy and a trip to the McDonald’s Worldwide Convention in Barcelona.

She is now among the top 1% of McDonald’s managers who’ve won the Ray Kroc Award.

According to a McDonald’s news release, the franchise and regional management nominate those who display the qualities of a manager who is hard working, dedicated and committed to McDonald’s and its customers.

For Jordan Ellis, local McDonald’s owner and operator, Azua earned the award for her leadership skills.

She is also known for finding ways to keep her staff and community members engaged by placing motivational messages around the restaurant.

“I’m so proud of Cristina and all that she has accomplished,” Ellis stated. “She is a true leader in our organization and it’s an honor to present her with a Ray Kroc Award.”

Azua was presented with the award Wednesday along with flowers, a cake and a $10,000 bonus check from Ellis.