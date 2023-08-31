Pharr resident trades blue police uniform for orange jumpsuit

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A former Pharr Police Department recruit has been sentenced to a little more than four years in federal prison for smuggling tracer-equipped .50 caliber ammunition into Mexico.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas said in a news release that Pedro Cruz Almeida Jr. was sentenced on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty on April 25.

He was arrested on Feb. 3 when a Hidalgo County constable pulled his red Hyundai Elantra for failing to stop at a stop sign in McAllen, according to a criminal complaint.

During the traffic stop, the constable asked for and received consent to search his vehicle, which is where authorities found 600 rounds of the ammunition.

During an interview with Homeland Security Investigations special agents, Almeida said he routinely met with an individual in Reynosa where he received cash to purchase the ammunition.

“Almeida stated he then orders ammunition at the direction of this individual in Mexico with the cash received. Almeida stated that he had been taking part in this activity for approximately one … year,” the criminal complaint stated. “Almeida stated he has ordered ammunition approximately thirty … times over the past year, and that once he is in possession of the ammunition he calls an individual in Mexico to learn when and where to deliver the ammunition.”

He also admitted that he would deliver the ammunition to vehicles with Tamaulipas license plates at various locations, including within the vicinity of the Hidalgo port of entry, according to the complaint.

“Almeida stated he was paid $100.00 United States Dollars … for every box of ammunition he delivered,” the complaint stated.

Several days after his arrest, special agents seized an additional 300 rounds of ammunition belonging to Almeida.

The news release states that U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez heard additional evidence regarding his role in the smuggling scheme and how he executed his role while simultaneously attending the police academy.

“In handing down the sentence, the court noted how Almeida — being from the area — knew the dangerousness of this quantity and this type of ammunition (being) in the hands of the cartel,” the release stated.

In a statement, Alamdar S. Hamdani, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, said Almeida lived a double life.

“While training to be a police officer, he attempted to smuggle hundreds of rounds of lethal ammunition into Mexico,” Hamdani said. “That all changed with his arrest and conviction, trading a blue police uniform for a convict’s orange jumpsuit. Criminals like him could have eroded the public trust and we are breathing a sigh of relief that he was stopped before causing more harm.”

Almeida, who had been out on bond, was taken into custody following the sentencing.