Woman in Border Patrol custody in Harlingen dies

A 29-year-old woman died Monday while in Border Patrol custody in Harlingen.

In a statement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents encountered her with her family on Sunday.

The federal agency said she was in custody for fewer than 20 hours.

“She experienced a medical emergency while in custody, was treated by an on-site medical team, Emergency Medical Services were called to the station and transported her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.” the statement read.

The Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating while the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and the Harlingen Police Department were notified.

No other information was immediately released.