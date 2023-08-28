Donna man sentenced to 2 years in prison for intox manslaughter

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 40-year-old Donna man has been sentenced to two years in prison for driving drunk and hitting and killing a 21-year-old woman whose tire had a blowout on Interstate 2.

Victor Manuel Carrillo pleaded guilty last Friday to intoxication manslaughter, according to court records.

Carrillo will get credit for the year-and-a-half he has spent in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center awaiting the resolution of his case.

The crash happened on Oct. 23, 2021 and killed Isabel Maria Monjaraz.

A probable cause affidavit for his arrest said the crash happened at around 8:50 p.m. that day on the highway in Weslaco. That document noted that Carrillo stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Monjaraz’s tire blew out while she was in the center lane of the highway.

“The female was outside of her vehicle on the road and then was struck by the vehicle driven by Victor,” the affidavit stated.

Carrillo, who agreed to a blood draw, also agreed to speak with investigators.

“While speaking with Victor and being in a closed room within arm’s reach from him, I started to smell a distinct odor of alcohol emitting from him,” the affidavit stated. “Victor told me earlier in the day he was on a roof working in the sun.”

He admitted to drinking two 24-ounce Bud Lights.