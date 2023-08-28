Donna man charged with murder for fatal crash; was wanted for assault

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A Donna man was arrested last Wednesday after he allegedly ran from police and disregarded a red light during a pursuit where he caused a crash that killed a Pharr man, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jose Guadalupe Padilla, 37, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest and murder.

At about 9:17 p.m. on Aug. 21, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Kia Optima driven by Padilla, but the vehicle didn’t stop.

Padilla began traveling northbound on Victoria Road in Donna and disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection of Business 83 where he crashed into a red Ford Ranger driven by 27-year-old Pharr resident Erick Alberto Juarez.

Juarez and his female passenger were transported to the McAllen Medical Center, but Juarez died at the hospital.

His passenger was released from the hospital as she suffered non-life threatening injuries.

As for Padilla, he was transported to Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance with significant injuries, but was later arraigned there and eventually transported to the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center where he remains held on a total of $1,075,000 in bonds in the case.

Court records indicate Padilla was scheduled on Aug. 16 to be arraigned on a three-count indictment charging him with aggravated assault over allegations that he assaulted two women and a child while displaying a firearm.

He failed to show up to his court hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.