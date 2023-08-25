Texas voters will have 14 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution to consider

Only have a minute? Listen instead

There are just over two months before the Nov. 7 election, and the Deputy Secretary of State Joe Esparza has drawn the ballot order for the 14 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

Here’s a look at those propositions:

Proposition 1 protects the right to “engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management.”

Proposition 2 authorizes a local option exception from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a childcare facility. Ad valorem taxes are property taxes in which the tax bill depends on the value of the property being taxed.

Proposition 3 would prohibit the enforcement of individual wealth or net worth taxes. These include a tax on “the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.”

Proposition 4 is the longest constitutional amendment on the ballot. This amendment would establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes.

It would also increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000 and adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts.

Lastly, it would authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts.

Proposition 5 pertains to the Texas University Fund, which will benefit four of Texas’ public research universities — Texas Tech, the University of Houston, the University of North Texas and Texas State University — if passed. The amendment will provide funding to the universities in order to “achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy.”

Proposition 6 would create the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state while Proposition 7 would help create the Texas energy fund “to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.”

Proposition 8 would create the broadband infrastructure fund “to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects.”

Proposition 9 would allow the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain individuals receiving an annuity from the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

Proposition 10 would authorize the legislature to exempt equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products from ad valorem taxation in order to protect the Texas healthcare network and “strengthen our medical supply chain.”

Proposition 11 pertains only to El Paso County while Proposition 12 is specific to Galveston County.

Proposition 13 would increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges.

Lastly, Proposition 14 would help create the centennial parks conservation fund which will be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.

The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 7 election is on Oct. 10, and the last day to apply for a ballot by mail is on Oct. 27.

Early voting will take place Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Nov. 3.

For more information about the amendments and voting in Texas, visit VoteTexas.gov.