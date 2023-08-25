Local historian donates costumes to Brownsville’s Camille Playhouse

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Brandon Binder, artistic director at the Camille Playhouse, recently received an “early Christmas gift” from Eugene Fernandez, director of the non-profit foundation History Central.

Several years ago, Fernandez hosted a weekly series of television appearances for about three years that aired on the local NBC affiliate KVEO-23. The gift that Fernandez presented to Binder tied to that media spot in that Fernandez appeared in his features wearing period costumes, giving visual emphasis to his shows, which centered on South Texas history.

After Fernandez retired from the series, he ended up with a costume-filled closet that resembled Hollywood casting.

As Binder was placing the nearly 100 items of clothing on a rack in their new home at the Camille Playhouse, he saw a wardrobe array that spanned broadly from a monk’s robe (Oblate Fathers), to a pirate’s outfit (Jean Lafitte), to a World War I military uniform and beyond.

Complete with hats, canes, and scarves, all of these items are destined to be utilized as needed in future theatrical roles that are presented by the playhouse.

Fernandez appeared in a play that was presented by the playhouse when he was 17 and has had a long-time desire to give something back to support the Camille.