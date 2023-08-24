Pharr ends consulting contract with former city manager worth $240K

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The city of Pharr had planned to pay Ed Wylie, its former city manager, $240,000 over a two-year period for consulting services, according to his contract with the city.

For his services, the city was going to pay Wylie $10,000 a month for a period of two years. The first payment was made on May 19.

However, on Thursday, interim City Manager Jonathan Flores said Wylie was given a 30-day notice that his contract was going to be terminated on Aug. 1.

As for the, contract, it goes on to say that Wylie will be providing services for projects including the UTRGV Vaquero Project, the sale and transfer of Jackson Place Apartments, the UTRGV/ PSJA Natatorium agreement and “Any project as assigned by City Manager.”

“(Wylie) will provide consulting services to the City Manager, and as directed by City (Manager), which consist of providing assessment of assigned projects, participating in meetings, site visits, and other tasks as assigned by City Manager,” the agreement reads.

Wylie was expected to provide written weekly reports to the city manager about the status of his assigned tasks and projects, and reports directly to the city manager, and “any and all communication with City staff shall be through City Manager.”

The Monitor obtained the contract after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office ruled against the city, which sought to withhold the information. The city argued that the Texas Public Information Act prevented public disclosure of the contract because it gives an “advantage to a competitor or bidder.”

The AG’s office disagreed.

Wylie, who was accused of workplace sexual harassment by a city employee, had served as the city’s deputy city manager until retiring in April.

During the May 15 Pharr City Commission meeting, commissioners unanimously approved an agenda item “authorizing City Manager to negotiate and enter into consulting agreement with Edward Wylie.”

However, the details of the consulting agreement were not made available and Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez has not responded to requests for comment.

On June 8, The Monitor submitted a public information request with the city, seeking a copy of the consultant contract between Wylie and the city of Pharr, as well as any documents related to the contract.

The Monitor was informed by the city on June 21 that it was seeking an opinion from the Texas Attorney General’s office ​​about the city’s request to shield the contract from public view.

