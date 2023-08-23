Chick-fil-A debuting new sandwich to reaggravate chicken wars

Only have a minute? Listen instead

There’s a new Chick-fil-A sandwich on its way. Yes, you read that correctly. Insert the Michael Scott “it’s happening” gif here.

The new sandwich, dubbed the honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich, is a “twist” on its original chicken sandwich that will add both a sweet and savory kick to the meal.

Guests will be able to try out the new sandwich starting Monday, Aug. 28 at Chick-fil-As nationwide.

The sandwich will include ingredients such as pimento cheese, a custom-made cheese by Chick-fil-A that mixes cheddar cheese, green chilies and red pimentos. Other ingredients include jalapenos and honey to tie it all together.

For Stuart Tracy, Chick-fil-A chef and creator behind the new sandwich, the goal was to bring guests a sandwich with a “unique spin” to the original sandwich without losing the classic taste of the meal.

“The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before, balancing savory, sweet and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients,” Tracy said in a news release.

But wait there’s more!

The new sandwich isn’t the only addition to this season’s menu, with fall around the corner they will also be introducing a new milkshake to the list, the caramel crumble milkshake.

The savory drink will include creamy butterscotch caramel flavors, hand-spun Chick-fil-A “icedream” and blondie crumbles that will all be topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

The new items will be available at all Chick-fil-A restaurants while supplies last. Let the new chicken sandwich wars begin.