Edinburg man dies after crashing into 18-wheeler

An Edinburg resident has died after he crashed into the back an 18-wheeler Monday night.

In a news release, authorities said 25-year-old Daniel Laureano died Tuesday from the injuries he sustained during the crash.

On Monday, Edinburg police responded to a major crash in the area of northbound Frontage Road and E. Rogers Road shortly before 9 p.m.

At the scene, officers observed that a beige Chrysler minivan hit the rear of an 18-wheeler that was traveling north on Frontage Road.

“The minivan sustained major damage and the driver was quickly transported to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance with major injuries,” the release said,

The driver of the 18-wheeler cooperated with law enforcement and sustained no injuries.

This continues to be an active investigation.