Tropical Storm Harold likely to develop, arrive in Valley Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service in Brownsville said Monday morning that a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is strengthening and will likely become Tropical Storm Harold later this afternoon or overnight.

This follows the National Hurricane Center on Monday upgrading the energy wave that is moving quickly across the Gulf to potential Tropical Cyclone 9.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the entire lower Texas coastline, including several Cameron County communities such as Port Isabel, South Padre Island and Laguna Vista.

The warning extends to the entirety of Willacy and Kenedy counties due to the potential for winds in excess of 39 mph in the area.

A tropical storm warning means the development is expected.

The storm is anticipated to arrive in the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday morning at sunrise, but will likely dissipate later Tuesday morning.

The weather service also said a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for tidal run-up to the dunes on narrow beaches for late tonight through mid-morning Tuesday.

On Monday morning, Cameron County said that Boca Chica Beach and Beach Access Areas No. 3, 4, 5 and 6 will be temporarily closed at 3 p.m.

The county said it will provide further updates.

The National Weather Service also noted that dangerous rip currents and rough surf are still expected.

There is no change to the rainfall forecast, which places the highest amounts of rain across Zapata and Kenedy counties, with lower values for the most populated regions of the Rio Grande Valley.

The weather service said the peak times for rain are late Monday evening through early to early Tuesday afternoon.

On Sunday, the weather service said the Rio Grande Valley will see rainfall amounts that range from one to three inches, with locally heavy rainfall that could lead to higher amounts.

SANDBAG DISTRIBUTION

Some municipalities have also started self-serve sandbag distribution as well.

The city of McAllen is providing sandbags from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the McAllen Recycling Center, which is located at 4101 N. Bentsen Rd.

Proof of residency is required and residents have a limit of six sandbags while businesses have a limit of 12.

The city of Mission has three self-serve sandbag distribution sites that are open Monday.

Mission residents can visit Bannworth Park, which is located at 1822 N. Shary Rd., from noon to 8 p.m.; Jaycee Park, which is located at Los Ebanos Road and Barnes Street, from noon to 8 p.m.; or Speer Memorial Library, which is located at 801 E. 12th St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The limit is six per household and 10 per business.

The city of Edinburg is offering sandbags on Monday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Edinburg Service Center, which is located at 1201 N. Doolittle Rd. This location will also be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To be eligible, the city says people must live within city limits and proof of residency is required.

Residents are eligible for six bags per household and businesses may take up to eight sandbags.

Hidalgo County Pct. 4 is offering sandbags from 1 to 6 p.m. at the M. Road Recovery Center, which is located at 1124 N. “M” Rd. in Edinburg. Residents can have up to eight bags per household and businesses can take up to ten.

Proof of residency is required.

Hidalgo County Pct. 1 has sandbags available from 1 to 4 p.m. at Sunrise Hill Park/Pct. 1 Operations Facility, which is located at 5230 Mile 11 N. in Mercedes. Residents are eligible for up to six sandbags per vehicle while supplies last.

Hidalgo County Pct. 3 has three locations available for residents, including La Mansion located at 2410 N. Moorefield Rd. in Mission; the Sullivan City Substation at 1429 El Pinto Rd. in Sullivan City; and at La Homa Rd. and 107 at 2894 W. Mile 7 Rd.

Identification is required and residents can have up to five sandbags per family.

The city of Palmview is distributing sandbags Monday to residents from 3 to 7 p.m.

The self-serve distribution site is on the west side of Palmview City Hall, located at 400 W Veterans Blvd.

Residents will receive four bags, while businesses can receive up to six. The sandbags are filled, so those seeking to retrieve some have to load the bags in their vehicles.

Proof of residency is required.