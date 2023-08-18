Harlingen school board member selected for state program

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — School board member Eladio Jaimez is one of the chosen few.

The Texas Association of School Broads has selected Jaimez as one of 36 Texas school district trustees to take part in the agency’s 2024 Leadership Texas class, Marcy Martinez, the Harlingen school district’s spokeswoman, stated in a press release.

The agency selects class members who have “demonstrated leadership in their local district and communities and for their representation of the diversity of Texas school districts,” she stated.

“I am super proud and excited to get selected to the Leadership TASB Class of 2024,” Jaimez stated. “I’m looking forward to learning and growing alongside other trustees from across the state Texas.”

“Leadership TASB is a unique board development program designed to take experienced board members to a new level of service and leadership by exposing them to a variety of issues, people, activities and locations during a year-long program,” Martinez stated.

Jaimez, a communications consultant with AEP Texas, is a former sports writer with the Valley Morning Star who has served on the Harlingen school board since 2016.