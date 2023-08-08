Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation names new executive director

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation has named Bret A. Gardella as its new executive director and CEO.

The former president and CEO of the Bastrop Economic Development Corporation is expected to start this month. Gardella takes over from GBIC interim executive director Jerry Briones, who succeeded Constanza Miner in the role in May.

GBIC has been searching for a new head since Helen Ramirez stepped down after being named Brownsville city manager in January.

Briones expressed confidence that Gardella “will lead the GBIC group to new heights.”

“We look forward to working with him to fulfill the corporation’s mission and achieve its goals,” he said. “The GBIC board, its partners and stakeholders extend a warm welcome and look forward to his leadership.”

GBIC is a nonprofit “Type A” economic development organization, which leans manufacturing and industrial development, charged with disbursing a quarter-cent sales tax toward projects to grow the economy. GBIC describes its mission as “actively (promoting) an economic frontier that is a robust multi-modal transportation system: rail, sea, air, land and space with the presence of SpaceX.”

The organization said it “fosters economic growth by promoting investment and working with regional and international partners in job creation, training, innovation, business development and manufacturing” with the goal of spurring investment and creating new jobs for the region.

Gardella, who holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from St. Ambrose University in Iowa, will be responsible for developing and implementing plans and goals, bring new businesses and grow existing ones, and conduct technical research “to further enhance the mission of the corporation,” GBIC said.

“I am grateful to the GBIC board of directors for their faith in me and entrusting me with this opportunity to lead an incredible team and continue the economic growth of the great city of Brownsville,” he said. “I am committed to working with and serving our residents, stakeholders, established businesses, industries and the opportunities we will recruit to build on our growth and investment in job creation we will be proud of.”

Gardella’s career in economic development spans 16 years and multiple states and municipalities. He has also served as executive director of the Rosenberg Development Corporation, community and economic development manager for Baytown and Rock Island, Ill., and economic development director for Avery County, N.C.

His experience includes business development, entrepreneurship, marketing, public relations and community development, with expertise in small business development and international recruiting.

Brownsville mayor and GBIC Chairman John Cowen Jr. praised GBIC’s selection of Gardella to lead it.

“Bret’s vast experience and proven leadership in economic development make him an exceptional choice for this critical role,” he said. “His expertise will be instrumental in our pursuit of sustainable economic growth and development in Brownsville.”