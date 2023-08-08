Edinburg to make contact with UFO enthusiasts during annual alien festival

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The city of Edinburg will be hosting an event this weekend that is sure to be out of this world.

Edinburg’s annual UFO Festival and Conference is scheduled to make contact with Rio Grande Valley enthusiasts this Friday and Saturday.

The event will kick off with the UFO Festival at 7 p.m. Friday at the Edinburg City Hall Courtyard located at 415 W University Dr. The festival will include a laser show, costume contest, a pet costume contest, fire dancers and DJ shows.

“Day one, the festival, is free to attend and will be full of activities that the entire family will enjoy!,” a news release read. “The festival features attractions such as tin foil hats, an alien autopsy, a laser light show, a lizard/reptilian show, fire dancers, dance performers, a costume contest, and an art contest. Organizers will close out the night with a Robot Dance Party and DJ show. There will also be plenty of local food and merchandise vendors.”

The festivities will continue at 9 a.m. on Saturday with the Out of This World Conference at the Region One Education Service Center, which is located at 1900 W Schunior St.

The conference is set to feature several UFO experts including Noe Torres, David Childress, Mike Bara, Jonathan Dover, Marc D’Antonio and Daniel Alan Jones who will serve as the master of ceremonies.

“All of the UFO Conference guest speakers will present their investigative work on the UFO phenomena and share their expertise with the attendees,” the news release read.

Tickets for the conference are $25 and can be purchased at the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library, which is located at ​​1906 S Closner Blvd, or online at www.edinburgufo.com. Tickets will be $35 at the door.

For more information, contact the Cultural Arts Division at (956)383-6246 or visit www.edinburgarts.com.