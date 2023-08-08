Sibling of San Juan teen accused of shooting 7 at Edinburg nightclub identified him

Only have a minute? Listen instead

By Xavier Alvarez and Mark Reagan | Staff Writers

A 17-year-old San Juan teen on Tuesday afternoon received a $3.5 million bond on a charge of attempted capital murder for an Edinburg nightclub shooting that sent seven people to the hospital.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies and federal marshals arrested Samuel Lopez on Monday afternoon for the shooting at El Antro Nightclub early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the nightclub at 4:35 a.m. to calls regarding shots fired at the nightclub located in the 5100 block of Raul Longoria Road outside Edinburg.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies found a total of seven gunshot victims who were transported to a local hospital.

“At this time five victims have been released from the hospital and the two victims listed in critical condition yesterday have been downgraded to stable condition,” a Monday news release stated.

A probable cause affidavit identifies those individuals as Oscar Lozano, Bandy Garcia, Luis Garza, Jesus Pina, Marissa Garcia, Ricardo Guevera and Jean Rodriguez.

Investigators said in the affidavit that they identified Lopez after releasing photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle on social media, which resulted in one of Lopez’s siblings identifying Lopez.

The investigation resulted in detectives learning that a Nissan Sentra, which was depicted in the social media posts, belonged to Lopez’s mother.

Authorities went to where the vehicle was registered and saw it parked in front of the residence.

The sheriff’s office previously said it obtained a warrant and executed it early Monday afternoon resulting in Lopez’s arrest.

The affidavit does not disclose a motive and the sheriff’s office has not released one.