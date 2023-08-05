TSTC Police Department encourages partnerships against crime in National Night Out

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — The National Night Out event at Harlingen’s Lon C. Hill Park on Tuesday, Aug. 1, had members of the Texas State Technical College Police Department building rapport with area residents; members of the U.S. Border Patrol and police departments from Harlingen, Mercedes and San Benito; and other area entities.

TSTC police officers Alfredo Elizondo and David Sarabia offered free rulers, bookmarks and pencils to schoolchildren and thanked fellow law enforcement agencies for their support.

Sarabia said networking with area police departments and surrounding agencies helps maintain partnerships to combat crime.

“Through the implementation of safety training that we coordinate and integrate with other agencies, it allows us to be more proactive with the community,” he said. “An event like this provides the community with the opportunity to meet the TSTC Police Department. We also share the technical programs that TSTC offers.”

The event brought the public together with fun games, delicious food from area vendors, and sweet treats.

Elizondo said it was his first time attending the event as a TSTC police officer.

“It was a great experience meeting new people and giving out goodies to the children,” he said. “I made sure to let the community know they are protected when they decide to visit TSTC for a college tour or another situation. We would like for them to have that peace of mind.”

Harlingen Police Sgt. Larry Moore said it is vital that area law enforcement agencies form relationships with one another.

“Our goal is to make everybody feel supported,” he said. “We also give out pamphlets about crime prevention so individuals know who they can reach out to.”

National Night Out is a community event that brings law enforcement officers and the community together to enhance the relationship between neighborhoods and communities for a safe and positive environment.

