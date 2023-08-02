Border Patrol agents arrest homicide suspect attempting to flee to Mexico

Only have a minute? Listen instead

BROWNSVILLE — A Mexican national was arrested Aug. 1 at the Brownsville bus station in connection to an on-going homicide investigation in Harris County.

The suspect, who authorities said was attempting to flee to Mexico, was identified as a migrant who overstayed her visitor visa, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

She was successfully taken into custody by agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol.

The suspect was arrested as a part of a local, state, and federal interagency coordination with Fort Brown and Brownsville Stations. Agents are actively collaborating with other federal agencies and the Houston Police Department.

“Extremely proud of our Border Patrol Agents for their collaboration with our law enforcement partner agencies, their vigilance, and relentless pursuit, ensuring our community’s safety by apprehending the wanted suspect. Their bravery and commitment are a testament to our Agency’s excellence,” RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez stated in the press release.