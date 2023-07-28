10-year-old girl hospitalized in Edinburg crash dies; family’s death toll rises to 4

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The 10-year-old Edinburg girl hurt in a drunk driving crash on Monday has died, bringing the total death toll in the fatal incident to four members of a local family.

The city said on Friday that Shailey Rachel Martinez died at 1 a.m.

Three of her family members died Monday, including 50-year-old Edinburg resident Luz Aurora Casado; 68-year-old Edinburg resident Maria Guadalupe Zavala Casado; and her granddaughter, 2-year-old San Juan resident Ellieana Santoy.

Martinez was Luz Aurora Casado’s niece.

The crash happened at around 9:14 p.m. on Monday in the 2200 block of South Jackson Road.

“Upon arrival, they observed two vehicles that appeared to have been involved in a head-on collision,” a news release issued Tuesday stated. “A gray minivan which contained four occupants had been traveling south, while a black pickup truck appeared to be traveling north.”

The initial investigation revealed the driver of the black pickup veered into the minivan’s lane.

That driver has been identified as 46-year-old Edinburg resident Sheng Li Jiang, who remains hospitalized and is in critical condition.

If he survives, he’ll be charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter.