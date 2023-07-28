Edinburg World Birding Center celebrates 20th anniversary with Fairy Fest 

Only have a minute? Listen instead

In honor of its 20th anniversary, the Edinburg World Birding Center will celebrate by hosting Fairy Fest 2023 this Saturday.

“Fairy Fest is a cherished tradition in our city, and we are thrilled to celebrate our 20th Anniversary of the birding center with this extraordinary evet,” Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. said in the release.

The free event will be held at the Edinburg World Birding Center, which is located at 714 S. Raul Longoria Road.

An annual celebration, Fairy Fest immerses attendees into a world of fantasy, myth and adventure, the release stated. This year’s theme is “Level Up,” with organizers working tirelessly to bring an immersive experience that will allow attendees to step into the realm of their favorite video games.

“This year’s ‘Level Up’ theme pays homage to the exciting world of video games, bringing joy and enchantment to attendees of all ages,” Garza said.

Festivities include a wide range of games and activities free of charge and the “eagerly anticipated” costume contest, which officials are encouraging those seeking to participate to dress up in costumes that celebrate the realms of fantasy, mythology, video games, sci-fi, pop culture or history.

Other festivities that will be available for a nominal fee include slime-making, a treasure dig and fairy house building.

“Families, friends, and gamers alike are encouraged to come together and celebrate this milestone in Edinburg’s history,” the release stated.