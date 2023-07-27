Man chased by Alton police dies after crashing into canal embankment

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 39-year-old man from Belton, Texas, died Wednesday night after a police chase that ended with him crashing into the south embankment of a canal, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The man was identified as Bruce Theodore Garcia.

At around 9:04 p.m. Wednesday night, an officer from the Alton Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Pontiac Grand AM on Los Ebanos Road, according to the news release.

“The driver of the Pontiac failed to yield to law enforcement and evaded traveling through a cul-de-sac and into a canal southbound on Los Ebanos Road south of Mile 4 Road,” the release said.

The Pontiac, driven by Garcia, rolled onto its left and top after crashing into the south embankment of the canal.

Garcia died at the scene.

DPS Troopers continue to investigate.