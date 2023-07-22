14-year-old arrested for robbing Dollar General at knifepoint in San Benito

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 14-year-old teen is in police custody after being suspected of robbing a Dollar General in San Benito at knifepoint, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrived Thursday at a Dollar General Store located on 33007 Farm-to-Market Road 732 in San Benito in response to an aggravated robbery call.

At the scene, they spoke to the store manager who told police that the male suspect entered the store and held a knife against the manager’s back, and then demanded the cash register be opened.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release Saturday that the suspect stole “hundreds of dollars from the cash register” before fleeing the scene.

After getting more information from witnesses at the scene, authorities were able to identify a 14-year-old male as the suspect in the robbery.

He was taken into custody Friday and is facing charges for aggravated robbery, evading arrest on foot and resisting arrest.