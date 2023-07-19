US Rep. Gonzalez pushes to ease labor shortage; joins lawmakers in introducing bill

Only have a minute? Listen instead

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, whose district includes Cameron, Kenedy, Kleberg, and Willacy counties and eastern Hidalgo County, has joined a bipartisan group of members to announce the introduction of H-2 Improvements to Relieve Employers Act, or HIRE Act, legislation aiming to support American employers and small businesses by reducing the nation’s chronic labor shortage, boosting our economy and ensuring that those who come to our country to work can do so in a safe and lawful manner.

“With our current labor shortage crisis, we often ask why employers don’t turn to the H-2 Visa program to fill their labor needs. The fact is that this program is often an employer’s last resort,” Gonzalez stated.

“The current system adds financial and administrative burdens on businesses that are already struggling to find workers,” he stated. “We must make it easier for small businesses, like those in South Texas, to fill their labor needs. This commonsense bill streamlines our nation’s H-2 Visa program, supports our struggling agriculture and construction industries and mitigates illegal migration.”