Anonymous tip led to arrest of San Juan teen in fatal accident

Pharr police arrested a San Juan man after receiving an anonymous tip regarding the man’s name and the location of his vehicle that was involved in the death of a pedestrian, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Raul Axel Gonzalez, 19, was charged with accident involving death after allegedly striking and killing Rodolfo Trevino whose age is not noted in the affidavit.

At around 6:50 a.m. on July 8, Pharr police were dispatched to 517 E. Interstate 2 in reference to a welfare concern and found Trevino’s body on the side of the road where he was pronounced dead.

Police found a Ford emblem on the roadway along with a broken fog lamp with pieces of it scattered around the immediate area where Trevino was located.

Surveillance footage from the Pharr Police Communication building showed that a dark-colored truck pulled onto the 100 block of E. Butler Street and came to a stop before continuing east and then north onto N. Birch Street.

Police later received an anonymous call through the Pharr Police Tips line that advised that the suspect truck was somewhere in San Juan. The tipster also provided the name of the suspect.

Following up on the tip, police were able to recover the suspect truck, a dark gray 2020 Ford F-150 located at home in the 1100 block of Del Monte Drive.

Damage consistent with the evidence found at the scene of the accident was observed on the F-150.

Gonzalez’s dad advised police that his son came home around 4:30 a.m. and was intoxicated with the truck already wrecked, according to the affidavit.

Gonzalez woke his parents up to tell them that he was in an accident and was unaware of what he hit.

He was arrested on July 12 and released from the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center that same day on a $70,000 bond.