Photo Gallery: Edinburg’s FridaFest honors Mexican icon Kahlo

EDINBURG — Lovers of Mexican art, culture and history gathered here Saturday at the courtyard of Edinburg City Hall for the 10th annual FridaFest, which honors iconic 20th century artist Frida Kahlo.

Festivities included a chalk art contest and a Frida Kahlo lookalike contest for both adults and children. Winners of the various contests received cash and other prizes. Other events at the city-sponsored featured a panel discussion on women’s empowerment, live entertainment and art displays.