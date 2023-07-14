Rep. De La Cruz raises nearly $1 million in second quarter

Only have a minute? Listen instead

U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz, Republican congresswoman for District 15, says she’s raked up a war chest of $1.017 million, $833,000 of which she raised in the second quarter of this year.

De La Cruz won her district as the first woman and first Republican to the post in a century in 2022, beating Democrat challenger Michelle Vallejo by nine percentage points.

In a statement, De La Cruz described her war chest as an endorsement of her work.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude by the incredible support our campaign has earned from our community. This shows that my positive vision for South Texas, hard work, and no-nonsense approach are resonating. I’m proud to be working in a bipartisan manner to strengthen our local economy, build safe communities for our children, deliver for Border Patrol agents, and preserve Social Security and Medicare for our abuelitos,” she wrote. “Washington, D.C. may be a telenovela, but down here somos familia.”

De La Cruz describes her work as being bipartisan and focused on niche issues that matter to the community — like social security and Medicare, and funding for McAllen’s airport.

Vallejo, De La Cruz’s opponent in 2022, has once again launched her own bid for the seat.

This week Vallejo’s campaign announced that she’d secured the endorsement of former state senator Wendy Davis.

“It’s an honor to have the confidence and support of such an incredible leader,” Vallejo wrote. “From voting to defund Social Security and Medicare, slash veterans’ benefits, eliminate public school funding, and take away reproductive healthcare, Monica De La Cruz’s record is too extreme for South Texas. The stakes for this election couldn’t be higher and I’m proud of the broad coalition of support we continue to build.”