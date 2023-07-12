Only have a minute? Listen instead

SAN BENITO — The new city commission is set to field residents’ concerns Thursday at the first of two town hall meetings.

The meeting is set to run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Resaca Vista Pavilion at 41 Resaca Vista.

Last month, commissioners agreed to hold two town hall meetings this summer aimed at opening a dialogue with residents.

During his campaign leading to the landmark May 6 election, Commissioner Tom Goodman called for the town hall meetings.

Opening up City Hall

For years, many residents claimed former City Manager Manuel De La Rosa closed himself off to residents’ concerns.

Now, Goodman and the new commission want to help open up City Hall to residents.

“I believe we can respond a lot better to the requests of citizens than we have been,” he said in an earlier interview. “We want citizens to know we’re there to help, not to hinder. Town hall meetings become a good way to foster that dialogue.”

Goodman proposed City Hall’s staff join commissioners in hearing residents’ concerns.

“The primary purpose is to let (staff) hear how the public feels about services being provided,” he said.