Police: Son charged in mother’s murder, father stabbed

PRIMERA — Officials say an 18-year-old man stabbed his parents, killing his mother in what police are calling an “act of rage.”

Dallas Scott Gilbert faces charges of murder in the death of Angela Watt Gilbert, 47, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing his father, according to police.

The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. April 19 in the 2100 block of Stuart Place Road.

Officers found Angela Gilbert lying on the living room floor. The man’s father was able to call police.

Meanwhile, the woman died en route to the hospital, police said.

Dallas Scott Gilbert is expected to be arraigned April 20.