Harlingen woman charged with aggravated assault

HARLINGEN — A judge ordered a 35-year-old Harlingen woman held on $100,000 bail after charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an alleged attack on a man.

On April 10 at about 12:44 a.m. in the 400 block of K Street, a man told police a woman used a “hatchet-style weapon” to attack him.

“The officer contacted a male victim who stated that a known female used a hatchet-style weapon to strike him on the right side of the face one time causing injury,” officials stated in a press release.

On Saturday, officers used a warrant to arrest Barbara Lee Hernandez before a judge arraigned her on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the press release states.