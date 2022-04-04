COVID hospitalizations up to 55 in Hidalgo County

Although daily COVID-19 cases reported by Hidalgo County appear to be declining, hospitalizations have slowly crept upwards following a significant decrease.

On Monday, the county reported 73 new cases and two deaths — a Mercedes man in his 70s and a Weslaco female in the 19 and under age range.

The case tally is now at 197,547, which includes a single new case among local schools staff and 12 among students, while the death toll in the county is at 3,887.

After dropping to the 30s just over a week ago, hospitalizations are now at 55, with 13 being pediatric patients and 13 total in intensive care units.

Another 46 have also been released from isolation as of Monday and there are 396 cases reported as active in the county.

Cameron County reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, but no new deaths. This leaves the county’s death toll at 2,225.