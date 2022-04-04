Authorities go to public for help finding Sullivan City murder suspect

Investigators with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to search for a 28-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a man in late 2020.

The Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers took to Facebook on Monday to ask for the public’s help in finding Ricardo Tiscareno Hernandez, who is wanted on a charge of murder over the Sept. 2, 2020, killing of 27-year-old Alfredo Sandoval.

Hernandez has been on the run since that day when deputies responded to the 100 block of West Huisache Street in rural Sullivan City at around 2:19 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.

“Upon arrival, deputies met with Sullivan City Police Officers who had located a truck with traces of dry blood on the interior of the vehicle and confirmed the victim, Alfredo Sandoval, had been transported to the hospital,” stated a news release at the time.

Authorities previously said Hernandez is the suspect and that investigators believed at the time that he fled to Mexico.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to contact them at (956) 383-8114. Anonymous tipsters can call the crime stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477), or can submit tips anonymously through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.