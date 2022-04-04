‘In’sulin Survivors group set to meet Wednesday

“In”sulin Survivors will meet Wednesday, April 6, at the Edinburg Convention Center located at 118 Paseo del Prado in Edinburg. Take note that meetings start promptly at 6 p.m.

Guest speaker will be Dr. Alejandro Gonzalez-Campos, who specializes in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism. He is fellow-trained in endocrinology and double- board certified in internal medicine and diabetes, endocrinology and metabolism. Gonzalez received his medical degree from Universidad Del Norte Medical School in Barranquilla, Colombia. He completed residency training in internal medicine at New York Downtown Hospital in New York and Bridgeport Hospital/ Yale University in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He received fellowship training in endocrinology and metabolism at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

Because “In”sulin Survivors is a nonprofit, community service organization, all meetings are free to the public. The speakers are professionals and willing to share their wealth of living a better lifestyle with diabetes.

Reservations can be made through Dennis Bush at (956) 755-9205 or Linda Quinn at (956) 821-8874.