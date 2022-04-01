Police: Student arrested for bomb threat ‘prank’

HARLINGEN — Police on Friday arrested a Harlingen student for making a bomb threat at a high school.

At about 9:30 a.m., officers entered the high school after staff reported the bomb threat.

“Harlingen investigators were quickly able to track down the person who made the threat and that person has been detained and is in our custody,” the police department stated, declining to disclose the high school’s name.

The student told officers the threat was a prank, Sgt. Larry Moore, the department’s spokesman, said.

“You don’t joke around by making a bomb threat,” he said. “A bomb threat at a school is no joke.”

Moore declined to disclose the suspect’s name and other details, noting the student’s a minor.