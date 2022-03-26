TSTC Career Services virtual Interview Practicum a success

HARLINGEN — Texas State Technical College’s Career Services department recently held a virtual Interview Practicum aimed at offering TSTC spring 2022 candidates for graduation a real-life interview experience.

In addition, Big Interview, a virtual interview platform, was introduced. It helps users sharpen their interview skills and allows them to interview virtually, wherever they are located.

The online Interview Practicum event consisted of one interview in each of three rounds. A TSTC candidate for graduation was provided with helpful critiques by a member of the TSTC Career Services statewide staff at the conclusion of the interview.

Belinda Munoz, a TSTC Career Services coordinator, was the event’s project manager. She said the department received positive feedback.

“I enjoyed working with the students individually leading up to the event,” she said. “It allowed me to find out if my one-on-one with the student made a difference in their preparation. The Big Interview website was also a great resource. Students said it was user-friendly and easy to navigate.”

Participating TSTC programs included Biomedical Equipment Technology, Building Construction Technology, Culinary Arts, Dental Hygiene, Education and Training, Health Information Technology, and Mechatronics Technology.

Some 100 TSTC students participated in the first and second rounds of interviews. The number decreased to about 80 by the third round.

Gladys Ortega, of Weslaco, is a Dental Hygiene student who participated. She is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Dental Hygiene. The fifth-semester student said she had a great experience and was appreciative of the constructive criticism.

“I will admit that I was nervous and afraid to participate,” she said. “The Big Interview website was easy to navigate and offers practice assessments before you begin your actual interview. As for my critiques, I was informed to be more animated. I need to use my hands more when I speak. And I need to demonstrate more interest in an interview to the interviewers.”

At the event’s conclusion, the students were asked to fill out an assessment questionnaire. It consisted of rating their strengths in areas such as resume writing, leadership and verbal communication.

The next Interview Practicum event is scheduled for the summer semester.

To learn more about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.